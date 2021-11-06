Big E. On The Importance of Promos, WWE Stars Occasionally Going Off-Script

Big E. recently discussed the importance of promo work in WWE, stars sometimes going off script and more in a new interview. The WWE Champion spoke with Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the evolution of his contract: “When I was with WWE, I got signed in 2009, so I was under WWE contract but I wasn’t on TV. So I was signed to the developmental system, and at that time, I am making $500 a week, so we are talking about $26,000 a year. I’m not making much money. I actually moved with my folks. The money definitely went up for me when I got to the main roster. We have certain people who will be making $300,000, we also have certain people who are making millions of dollars. I am fortunate enough to be taken care of. Yeah, we have an actual cereal, it’s wild that people know the Booty O’s but don’t know me. I don’t know if the picture is real, but God bless his soul, a few years ago, there was a picture of DMX with a Booty O’s box.”

On the importance of promos in the business: “I think sometimes you can kind of ruin the mystique by opening your mouth sometimes, and we definitely have talent like that. But I think, to become a big star, you need to be good on the mic. We have a few people who aren’t great on the mic that became big stars. It’s a different system now. Back in the day, the stuff that The Rock got away with, it was also a different era. And I’m not saying, ‘I could be the next Rock if they gave me freedom,’ I’m not saying that at all. But it’s different, it’s more scripted and we have corporate and sponsorships to worry about. But you’re right, it’s a huge part of what we do”

On talent going off script: “It does happen. It hasn’t happened with me; people have a bit of respect for me. That’s a big part of what we do too, people often ask, ‘do you get along with people in the locker room?’ I say, ‘yeah, for the most part, pretty much everyone,’ it’s just like any other workplace. But there is a certain level of trust you have with someone in what we do because it is entertainment, and I have to trust you’re not going to dump me on my head and break my neck. So, you respect me, I respect you, we take care of each other and go home to our families, pay our bills, and move on with our lives.”