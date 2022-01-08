Big E. On His Original Idea For Solo Theme Song, Friendship With Wale

Big E. revealed the original plan for his theme song and discussed his longtime friendship with rapper Wale in a recent interview. The former WWE Champion appeared on the PWI Podcast and you can see some highlights below, Wrestling Inc:

Former WWE Champion Big E recently spoke with The PWI Podcast about his change in music. When he became a singles star, WWE switched things up to the song that he has today. That is performed by Wale, but Big E’s initial plan was actually to just remix The New Day track.

On the initial plan for his solo theme song: “So eventually they just came to me, this was about a year ago, and the talk was essentially like, ‘hey, we want to do a solo theme for you.’ Initially, I was thinking, maybe we just remix the current theme, The New Day theme that people are familiar with. So it still has connections to that. The thing that I loved, in my mind if it’s a new theme, whatever we are doing my first thought is Wale. Reach out to Wale, can Wale do it, is he free?”

On his friendship with Wale: “I am so thankful for this brother because he has supported me in ways even beyond wrestling. I’m not into having celebrity friends for the sake of celebrity. We have such genuine conversations, he’s such a hilarious dude. Beyond music and wrestling. That’s my friend, that’s my brother and it’s dope to be able to go on this ride with him.”