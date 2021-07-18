Big E. Weighs In On His Post-Smackdown Promo, Talks Money in the Bank Match

Big E. discussed the promo he cut after the return of Smackdown with fans on Friday night in a new interview. As previously noted, E. got on the mic after the dark match main event to thank the fans in attendance. You can see highlights from his interview with Sports Illustrated below:

On his plans if he wins WWE Money in the Bank: “If it’s my time to grab that briefcase, I will do everything in my power to make it unique and to make it different. It would be a new challenge, one that I would love to take on.”

On being a potential babyface Money in the Bank winner: “I know we often see heels in that position. I would love to bring a whole new energy to this.”

On the promo he cut after Smackdown: “It felt amazing to be out there. There is nothing like that crowd reaction, and nothing like looking someone in the eyes, someone that paid for a ticket to come to the show. I had the chance to go out there and close the show, doing what I love. I’m so grateful for our fans. I had the chance to say thank you to everyone for being so loud and being so passionate. It was a beautiful moment, and it gave me this renewed sense of energy.”