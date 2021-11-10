Big E on Wanting to See Xavier Woods Get More Opportunities, Gable Steveson Joining WWE

– Planeta Wrestling recently spoke to WWE Champion Big E during WWE’s live UK tour, and he spoke on a number of topics. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Big E on wanting to see Xavier Woods get more opportunities: “Yeah, that’s the dream, man; that’s the goal. Xavier Woods has been a guy who’s so incredibly talented and so good at everything he does, but he just needed that opportunity. I think when people see him in more of these singles matches, see him as King of the Ring, to get to this point — you know, there were years ago when people didn’t think I was ready for this, but you need those opportunities. I hope more doors open to him. He’s an incredible talent, he’s so charismatic, such an incredible talker, and just so good in the ring. One thing that I love with Woods is that every match, he’s always adding something new. A new move, a new transition, a new little sprinkle. He’s so innovative, and I am so wildly proud of him.”

His thoughts on Gable Steveson: “Seeing what he did at the Olympics, watching his Olympic Gold medal match, just incredible. We were all talking about it in the locker room, so the fact that he’s here in WWE, obviously he needs some time to train and get ready,” the WWE Champion stated. “But when the time is right, if he earns that shot and he’s ready for it, then I’m all for it. I am a big fan of all the stuff that he’s done, he’s just a mind-blowingly good athlete. The fact that he’s still in college, like, he can still win another National Championship. It’s kind of crazy. But yeah, salute to him, and I am excited to see what he does in the WWE.”