wrestling / News
Big E On What Brodie Lee Means To Him, How He Feels About Trios Titles
November 6, 2021 | Posted by
In an interview with WrestlingAC, Big E spoke about what Brodie Lee meant to him, as well as how he feels about WWE possibly creating trios tag team titles. Here are highlights:
On what Brodie Lee means to him: “He’s obviously someone that means a lot to me and continues to mean a lot to me. So, you know, obviously, I’ll always try to do my best to honor him, he’s always with me.”
On how he feels about trios tag team titles: “That would be pretty cool. Obviously I was in a six-man group. That would be dope, we will see.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On How AEW Rampage Can Grow Its Audience, AEW’s Issue Appealing To Casual Fans
- Franky Monet Discusses Her Frustration With WWE Release, Thanks Triple H & Shawn Michaels
- Mick Foley Calls WWE Releases ‘Baffling’, Criticizes WWE Creative
- Jordynne Grace Lashes Out At WWE Over Releases, Encourages Fans To Go Elsewhere