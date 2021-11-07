Big E On What Brodie Lee Means To Him, How He Feels About Trios Titles

In an interview with WrestlingAC, Big E spoke about what Brodie Lee meant to him, as well as how he feels about WWE possibly creating trios tag team titles. Here are highlights:

On what Brodie Lee means to him: “He’s obviously someone that means a lot to me and continues to mean a lot to me. So, you know, obviously, I’ll always try to do my best to honor him, he’s always with me.”

On how he feels about trios tag team titles: “That would be pretty cool. Obviously I was in a six-man group. That would be dope, we will see.”