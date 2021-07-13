Big E on When New Day First Heard About Splitting Up the Group

– Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, WWE Superstar discussed the split of The New Day and more. Ultimately, Big E was splintered from the trio last year during the WWE Draft. However, Kofi Kingston and New Day remained together as a team on Raw. Below are some highlights.

Big E on Vince McMahon apparently telling them about the idea to break up the group after KofiMania: “I know there were rumours for a while that certain things were pitched, but I think because we had been so adamant about not wanting to be broken up I think that’s where people were like, ‘Ehhh, I don’t know if we should because they really don’t want it.’ I can’t really divulge the conversation, but even from the top of the business, the very head of what we do – you know exactly who I’m talking about – he directly told us, ‘Hey, this is the idea.’ And we said, ‘We’re not feeling it.’ This was post-KofiMania. There were people who wanted it earlier [than that] as well.”

Big E on some previous ideas and plans for New Day: “If we’d done it, we would have missed out on so many great moments. I still think that doing it now or soon, there are great moments to come and we have a lot more to offer. I think you’ve seen happy, clappy New Day for a very long time. I still even want to play around with the original ideas we had. When you saw Woods come out in that red and white suit in 2014… that was our original intent, our original plan! To be this hard-nosed, not shaking hands, not singing, not shucking and jiving anymore – we’re not taking it anymore. We’re not sitting back, we’re going to take it. Obviously, the group ended up being the exact opposite [laughs]. Instead of no more shaking hands and kissing babies, we now specialize in shaking hands and kissing babies and dancing [laughs]. We had to pivot a bit but it all worked out for us.”

On what he thinks New Day can still offer: “I think we still have so much to offer as a group and I just like telling stories in a different way. I get our business is a business of conflict, but I think the story of brotherhood and three guys who genuinely want the best for each other is different and unique. I think there’s a lot of things we could do; we haven’t even really teased any tension. We haven’t done a friendly rivalry. There’s things we could do to tow that line. The fact that we got to play video games with Kenny [Omega] and The Bucks… we didn’t do that behind people’s backs! Everyone approved it, that happened. To some that’s video games, but to me, that’s a moment. I feel on a large scale people were really behind it. So that was cool. I know there are a lot of things in the way, but I’d love to do more of that. Anytime you see that forbidden door be opened and you see people cross promotions, it’s just cool man. There’s so many matchups you’d never see that people would love to see.”