Big E on Why It’s a Great Time for Black Wrestlers, His Plans to Cash in Money in the Bank

– Bleacher Report recently interviewed Money in the Bank winner Big E, who discussed it being a great time for Black wrestlers in WWE, and what he plans to do with his Money in the Bank contract. Below are some highlights.

Big E on black performers being in a good position now in WWE: “I really think we’re in a good position as far as seeing more diverse faces. What I love, too, is when you watch Bianca and Sasha, when I watched that match, I didn’t think, ‘Oh, they thought it was time to have two Black women in a world title match at WrestleMania, so they picked two they thought could do a decent job and put them in there.’ No! To me, it felt very clear: These are two of the best women in the world at what they do and they are beyond deserving. They just so happen to be Black women. That is my hope and that’s where we’re at.”

On this being a great time for Black wrestlers: “When I look around, I see so many incredible Black performers, inside and outside of our company. It feels like a really great time for Black wrestlers, and there are so many Black wrestling fans that I feel are starting to see themselves on screen. I really do believe that representation matters in media. When you see people that look like you, especially as a kid, you can think, ‘Oh, that’s something I can do because there are people that look like me that have done it in the past.’ We’re starting to get on a good path as far as seeing diverse faces and even beyond that. Backstage, we have so many… There are at least four or five Black women who are writers, working in positions backstage and just in the office. On-screen and off-screen in WWE, seeing people reflect what our world looks like, that’s the goal, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

On his MITB contract: “We’re in a bit of a wait-and-see approach. This is all extremely new, but both Roman and Bobby [Lashley] make a lot of sense. I’ve been talking about Roman for a long time, the interactions with Paul [Heyman]. He is the guy. If you ask me, and people may have different opinions about who sits atop the heap of our industry across all brands and across all companies, it’s Roman. He’s hit a stride that is very, very rare to see. He’s been killing it. That makes a ton of sense.”

Big E on his plan to strategize: “Obviously, with the history with Kofi and Woods recently and Bobby, also having the brief interaction at the Royal Rumble with Lashley, that’s an option, too. I’ll sit and think, plot and strategize, but I think both are great champions, and both are great options for me.”