Big E. Is Open To Non-Wrestling Role In WWE While He’s Not In the Ring

Big E. is still out of action due to his broken neck from last year, but he’s open to making other appearances for WWE in the interim. The New Day member recently spoke with PopCulture and talked about how he’s stayed involved with the company while he continues to reovery from his injury, such as working with the NIL program and more.

“Being able to go to these college campuses and talk to athletes and let them know about WWE and the opportunities here … really resonates [with me],” E. said (per Wrestling Inc). “Because I remember being 23 years old [and] a ‘failed’ football player at Iowa dealing with a bunch of injuries and then trying to figure out [my] entire life. I really love being involved in that way and I’m sure there will be other ways as well that I can be involved while I’m not in the ring.”