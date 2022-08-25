Big E On Pursuing Opportunities Outside Of Wrestling, Being Open To Doing More Acting

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Big E discussed pursuing opportunities outside of wrestling during his injury recovery, being open to doing more acting, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Big E on pursuing opportunities outside of wrestling during his injury recovery: “I love doing VO [voice over]. I’ve really enjoyed doing VO and have some cool things coming that I can’t really divulge yet, but hopefully in the next few months. I love doing voice work. I still want to do more of that. I realized, I started wrestling because I love the athletic side of it, and I felt like I had more to offer athletically. As I got older and started progressing and as the New Day started to take off, I realized that I love performing, I love entertaining, I love making people laugh, I love breathing life into characters. That stuff I really enjoy. So now, I kind of gravitated more towards storytelling and doing that in different mediums. That’s what I’d love to do more of.

“Also, the one cool thing with breaking my neck, which is an odd thing to say, I’ve been able to be more involved in our short film Our Heroes Rock and getting to work with my partners on that. Getting to produce as well has been fun. Not until a couple of years ago, I never fathomed that I’d be interested in producing and that’s something I really enjoy. I have the best partners. The only reason this project is going to be any good is because I have incredible partners in Jonathan Davenport and Andreas Hale. I’m really excited to be making something that feels meaningful that I think is going to be really good. That’s the stuff that I love. So, I’d love to do more voice work.”

On being open to doing more acting: “I also got to do a show called Side Hustle on Nickelodeon, it came out earlier this year, just one episode, but that was my first time actually acting as someone who wasn’t Big E. I’ve done the Big E cameos on TV before, but that was the first time playing a character that wasn’t Big E. I really wanted to treat it as, ‘You kind of thought about acting to a degree,’ that for me was a dry run. ‘Do you enjoy the process? Do you actually enjoy working on the character? Do you enjoy being on set? Do you enjoy all that?’ I really wanted to say, ‘Don’t say I want to be an actor and go out to Hollywood, do you actually enjoy the act and the process of acting?’ And I did. I had such a great time and I felt like I wasn’t horrible at it. I don’t know if I’m going to win any Oscars anytime soon. I had fun with that, so I’d be open to doing more of that.”

