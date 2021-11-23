Big E On Who He’d Pick To Win the 2022 Royal Rumble, Wanting a Match With Edge In WWE

In a recent interview on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, Big E discussed wanting a match with Edge in WWE, who he’d pick to win the Royal Rumble, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Big E on which WWE superstars he still wants to have a match with: “Edge. I know he is a babyface too, but he’s been on such an incredible run, and the stuff he did with Rollins, that whole trilogy was so good. Their match at Crown Jewel was incredible as well. Instant classic. Then, my real number one as I have said 1000 times but Goldberg. I’m not saying we would have the greatest match of all time, but 10 minutes. Give me two minutes. I’ll be a one-minute man for that match. The opportunity to wrestle – this man was my childhood hero. I met him over 20 years ago at a signing. I still have the 8×10 up in my house in the closet that he gave to me that he signed for me years ago. So, there’s something very full circle about it. The fact that it’s even possible is dope. So I would love to have one. Give me 90 seconds of a match.”

On potential matches against Edge or Goldberg at WrestleMania: “I try to just worry about what’s in front of me right now. But at one point, I looked around, I was like, ‘Man, I think I’m involved in six different feuds.’ Whether it’s Roman, Kevin Owens, there’s Seth Rollins, for some reason, Otis decided to stare me in the eye a week ago or so. So there’s a lot on the plate right now. I would love just for WrestleMania, it would be great to have a fresh, incredible matchup, whether it’s Goldberg, whether it’s Edge, something like that. I think it would be really dope. But yeah, that’s in Dallas a few months from now and we’re excited about that. We just did the on-sale for tickets in Dallas at AT&T Stadium, but right now, just kind of the focus is Roman.”

On who he’d pick to win the 2022 Royal Rumble: “That is a great question. I feel like the lazy answers would be, ‘It’d be a New Day member, I’d say either Kofi or Woods.’ So I’ll go with someone who’s not that. You know what, let’s give – Cesaro should win the Rumble. Man, Cesaro is so damn good at what he does in the ring. I’d love to see Cesaro get hot again. When he was with Paul Heyman, like that era, the swing era, and he’s still so damn good, but people were so behind him then. He’s a guy who’s deserving of that so I’d love to see him get some great much deserved momentum.”

