Big E. To Join Post-Show For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
December 30, 2024 | Posted by
Big E. is joining Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett on the post-show for WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere. Tessitore announced that the trio will be part of the post-show for next week’s big episode.
Big E. was of course recently turned on by his New Day brethren on the December 2nd episode of Raw.
#WWERaw live on @netflix is going to be a can't miss event next Monday, JANUARY 6!
You won't want to miss the opportunity to be there in-person!
📍 @IntuitDome
🎟️ https://t.co/HiKP81qBMM pic.twitter.com/6ya0SXYsxH
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2024
