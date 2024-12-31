wrestling / News

Big E. To Join Post-Show For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere

December 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Big E Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

Big E. is joining Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett on the post-show for WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere. Tessitore announced that the trio will be part of the post-show for next week’s big episode.

Big E. was of course recently turned on by his New Day brethren on the December 2nd episode of Raw.

