Big E Praises Bobby Lashley Amid Contract Expiration Reports

Big E. took to social media to offer some high praise for Bobby Lashley amid reports that the latter’s contract is set to expire soon. As noted earlier, Lashley’s contract is said to be expiring within the next month or so, and he is said to have been removed from the company’s internal roster.

E. posted to his Twitter account on Sunday to praise Lashley, sharing a GIF of the former WWE Champion and writing:

“A monster. A specimen. A professional. A gentleman.”