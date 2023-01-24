Big E. Praises Kofi Kingston On 15th Anniversary Of Kofi’s WWE Debut

Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years since his WWE debut on Sunday, and Big E. took to social media to show his New Day brother some love. As noted, Kingston took to social media to commemorate the 15th anniversary of his debut on WWE TV on Sunday. Kingston also shared a separate message on Twitter, writing:

“15…truly blessed to still be doing this. Thank you all”

Big E. retweeted the post, writing:

“This man has been the picture of awe-inspiring athleticism, consistency, and durability while being one of the very best humans you’ll ever meet.”

E. is currently out of action following his neck injury in a Smackdown match in March of last year.