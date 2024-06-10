wrestling / News
Big E Praises Oba Femi Following NXT Battleground Match
June 9, 2024 | Posted by
Big E. was very impressed with what he saw out of Oba Femi after the latter’s NXT Battleground match. As noted, Femi defeated Wes Lee and Joe Coffey to retain his NXT North American Championship at Sunday’s PPV. Big E. posted to his Twitter account after the match to praise Femi, writing:
Man, @Obaofwwe is incredible. Maybe my favorite pro wrestler on the planet right now. A main roster world championship should be in his near future. #NXTBattleground
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Bruce Prichard Denies WWE Tried To Use Gimmicks To Make Mark Henry Quit
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999
- More on WWE-TNA Relationship, NXT Talent Interested In Working With TNA Wrestlers