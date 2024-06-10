Big E Praises Oba Femi Following NXT Battleground Match

Big E. was very impressed with what he saw out of Oba Femi after the latter’s NXT Battleground match. As noted, Femi defeated Wes Lee and Joe Coffey to retain his NXT North American Championship at Sunday’s PPV. Big E. posted to his Twitter account after the match to praise Femi, writing:

“Man, @Obaofwwe is incredible. Maybe my favorite pro wrestler on the planet right now. A main roster world championship should be in his near future. #NXTBattleground”