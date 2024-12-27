Big E Attends Rate Bowl, Xavier Woods Takes Shot On Social Media

Big E. attended the Rate Bowl on Thursday, which drew a heated comment from Xavier Woods. The WWE star appeared at the game in a promotional appearance for WWE, and the game shared video of E. as you can see below.

Woods retweeted one of the posts, writing:

“Playing in my face, mocking my craft, but im the bad guy?”

BIG E with the MVP! Congratulations to @KStateFB LB @austinmoore_21, our #RateBowl Defensive Player of the Game! pic.twitter.com/7r1ALe6SGS — Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) December 27, 2024