wrestling / News
Big E Attends Rate Bowl, Xavier Woods Takes Shot On Social Media
December 27, 2024 | Posted by
Big E. attended the Rate Bowl on Thursday, which drew a heated comment from Xavier Woods. The WWE star appeared at the game in a promotional appearance for WWE, and the game shared video of E. as you can see below.
Woods retweeted one of the posts, writing:
“Playing in my face, mocking my craft, but im the bad guy?”
BIG E with the MVP!
Congratulations to @KStateFB LB @austinmoore_21, our #RateBowl Defensive Player of the Game! pic.twitter.com/7r1ALe6SGS
— Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) December 27, 2024
🎺 @WWEBigE is having a fun time at the #RateBowl! pic.twitter.com/R78JHpvHeF
— Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) December 27, 2024
Playing in my face, mocking my craft, but im the bad guy? https://t.co/ocvFAp3R5C
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) December 27, 2024
