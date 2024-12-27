wrestling / News

Big E Attends Rate Bowl, Xavier Woods Takes Shot On Social Media

December 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Big E Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

Big E. attended the Rate Bowl on Thursday, which drew a heated comment from Xavier Woods. The WWE star appeared at the game in a promotional appearance for WWE, and the game shared video of E. as you can see below.

Woods retweeted one of the posts, writing:

“Playing in my face, mocking my craft, but im the bad guy?”

