WWE News: Big E. Hypes Raw Battle Royal, Stephanie McMahon & More Attend Girl Up Leadership Summit, Stars Visit Kids Hospital

– WWE posted video of Big E. previewing tonight’s Battle Royal for a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Big E. is part of the match along with Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton.

Big E. recalled when The New Day was attacked by Lesnar after beating Kofi Kingston back in 2015, noting that they would do better given another chance — in no small part because he had loaded up on sushi and sake, being in Japan:

– The WWE PR Twitter account shared pics of Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville at the Girl Up Leadership Summit:

– The WWE Twitter account also shared pics from a public appearance with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch visiting Montefiore Medical Pavillion in Uniondale before Raw: