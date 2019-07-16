wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E. Hypes Raw Battle Royal, Stephanie McMahon & More Attend Girl Up Leadership Summit, Stars Visit Kids Hospital
– WWE posted video of Big E. previewing tonight’s Battle Royal for a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Big E. is part of the match along with Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton.
Big E. recalled when The New Day was attacked by Lesnar after beating Kofi Kingston back in 2015, noting that they would do better given another chance — in no small part because he had loaded up on sushi and sake, being in Japan:
– The WWE PR Twitter account shared pics of Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville at the Girl Up Leadership Summit:
.@WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon @MsAnnaBlue @MsCharlotteWWE & @SonyaDevilleWWE here @GirlUp Leadership Summit #SportsForAPurpose #GirlHero pic.twitter.com/whp8E3OjgS
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 15, 2019
– The WWE Twitter account also shared pics from a public appearance with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch visiting Montefiore Medical Pavillion in Uniondale before Raw:
There’s nothing like beautiful smiles to start the day. Today we’re supporting @ConnorsCure #ConnorsCure before #RAW in Uniondale, NY. pic.twitter.com/cB3lq627Jt
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
