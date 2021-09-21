Big E On the Reaction To Him Winning the WWE Title, Relishing His Role In the WWE Locker Room

In a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Big E discussed the reaction to him winning the WWE title, his role in the locker room as a veteran on the roster, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Big E on the emotions of winning the WWE title and the reaction from fans and his peers: “My thing is, I feel very comfortable in my wheelhouse of what I can do. But in the same vein, I’m not Cesaro, I’m not this wrestling machine that can do it all. Oftentimes, there are a lot of wrestling purists who I would think might not enjoy what I do. I’m a person that as confident as I am in what I do, in my mind, I can’t do it all. I can’t do everything, I’m not a wrestling machine. But I’ve just been really humbled. Getting love from your peers and people I’ve been watching for years and I’ve loved their work – having them reach out and say such kind things. Everyone has been so incredibly kind…..in the past I would scroll past [on Twitter], maybe I would get 100 positive messages but there would be just the one negative. I breezed by all the positives and just see the one negative. But it’s hard to find the negative and maybe it’s just because Twitter has quality filtered them all out [laughs].”

On people going to bat for him in the locker room during his WWE career and relishing his role as one of the veterans on the roster: “I hope to be able to do the same for others. I’m getting to that point where I look around the locker room and realize I’m kind of one of the older guys now. I relish the role a little bit of being one of the OGs. There are horror stories about what wrestling locker rooms were like 20 or 30 years ago, and I’m hoping we can be parts of a locker room that are more encouraging and welcoming. I still have many years left in me, but I look at the Rhea Ripleys of the world, who are a decade younger, or the Austin Theorys. We have a lot of cats who are going to be around for a lot longer than I will. When my time is over, they’ll still be around. I hope we can give them the support and love they need to be the next ones up and to continue to develop. I’m starting to relish the role of being one of the older guys.”

On the role of being champion and how it impacts how he carries himself inside and outside the ring: “I will never refer to myself as a locker room leader of any sort. Kofi is not a vocal leader, he just leads by example. You look at him and see the way he carries himself. I remember when he won the title and how busy he was, but he never complained and was always professional. That’s all I want to be and we should all do that, just lead by example, carry yourself in a way. I’m one of those people, I don’t want to have this public image that I have to worry about upholding because I’m a fraud and I have to make sure everyone has to stay quiet because they know how I really am. I want to be transparent about who I am, about the way I carry myself. As far as my personal life is concerned, I don’t want beef or smoke with a single person on this planet. I hope everyone does well, and I hope everyone is successful. I don’t intend on changing the way I carry myself. I’m just gonna do me. I also realize that winning the title isn’t where it stops, it’s where it starts. I know the amount of work that goes into it. I’m ready for it, and I embrace it.”

