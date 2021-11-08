Big E Reacts To Angel Garza Losing His Last Name On WWE Roster

As previously reported, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo have officially lost their last names on the WWE roster, with the duo now set to go by Angel and Humberto. Current WWE Champion Big E knows a little something about that, and he recently reacted to the development.

Big E took to Twitter to welcome Angel to “the brotherhood” while noting that he’d need to talk to Cesaro to coordinate food and beverage for their monthly meetings.

“Welcome to the brotherhood. Meetings are the third Wednesday of every month. Talk to @WWECesaro to coordinate what food/beverage we need you to bring,” Big E wrote.

Big E originally used Langston as his last name before it was dropped in 2014.