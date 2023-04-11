Big E Recalls His Favorite WrestleMania Matches & Moments

– During a recent interview with PopCulture, former WWE Champion Big E recalled some of his favorite WrestleMania matches and moments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On his favorite WrestleMania matchups: “I’ve only had one singles match at WrestleMania, so some of my favorites are really with Kofi [Kingston] and [Xavier] Woods. I played my high school football senior all-star game at Raymond James [Stadium]. To be able to come out at WrestleMania with the Intercontinental Championship and have Wale rap me out … that was a big one.”

Big E on WrestleMania in Dallas: “I also think back fondly to Dallas. II never feel like I had an, ‘I made it,’ moment because I never want to rest on my laurels, but that moment of us walking out in the Dragon Ball Z gear, coming out of the giant box of Booty-Os, having that reception and love from the crowd, that was one I’ll remember for a long time.”