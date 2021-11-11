Big E on His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Knowing Split With New Day Was Coming

– Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, WWE Champion Big E revealed that Vince McMahon did give The New Day a heads up that they would be split up again during this year’s WWE Draft. The group was briefly reunited when Big E cashed his Money in the Bank contract in September to beat Bobby Lashley to become the champion and join the Raw roster. However, the reunion was short-lived as Big E was drafted to Raw, and The New Day was drafted to SmackDown. Below are some highlights.

Big E on knowing the latest split was coming: “We got some heads up so we knew it was coming, and I wasn’t shocked. I was hoping, though, that we’d be on the same brand and they could have done their own thing and I could have done mine. It’s always disappointing. I will say, I think the last year of being on SmackDown while they were on RAW did help me grow as a wrestler and a performer. There are some benefits, but really I’m just trying to find the silver lining of it all – it still sucks. But at the same time, I want to make sure I’m not standing in the way of those guys growing or putting us in a situation where they’re just running out there for my matches and being my cheerleaders, I don’t think that would be best for them. So we’re all trying to make the best of it.”

Big E on his current relationship with Vince McMahon: “It’s been good. I always go to Vince down the years, but now it’s a more regular thing where I’m getting feedback and I’m finally getting a chance to talk to him. But it’s cool, because we now have a different relationship. Last week when I talked to him, we talked about the interview I did on The Breakfast Club, he was giving me feedback there and he’s talking to me about the FOX people and their feedback. We’re having these conversations about things we’re doing outside of the ring which is actually a big part of being a WWE champion. You got to represent the company and this title outside in all these other facets, so it’s really dope to have these conversations about that stuff. It’s not weird because I feel like I belong here, but it’s just crazy to be in this spot and being the guy having these conversations.”

On introducing Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder: “That was maybe the best day of my… OK, it was a top 10, one of the best days of my life! I got to go to Iowa earlier that day and I’m a massive college football fan. Doing that, then hopping on a jet… at one point I’m thinking, how is this my life? I’m doing this FOX broadcast getting to see my team, my school secure one of the biggest home wins ever, hopping on a jet to get to Vegas. We land, hop in a car, go to the MGM Grand where I had a room. Shower real quick and head to T-Mobile, I’m sitting in the crowd, I look up and I’m doing the intros! Like, I’m living someone else’s life. This is clearly not meant for me! That day is one I’ll always remember. And the fight was incredible too.”