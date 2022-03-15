Big E Reportedly Back at Home Following Neck Injury

– PWInsider reports that WWE Superstar and former World Champion Big E is back at home in Tampa, Florida after his recent hospitalization. As noted, Big E suffered a neck injury during his tag team match last week on SmackDown. When Ridge Holland delivered a suplex to Big E on the floor, and he unfortunately landed awkwardly on his head.

According to the former champion, the impact on his neck fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Fortunately, he did not have any damage to his spinal cord and does not have to undergo any surgery.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Big E for a full recovery.