Big E Retains Title, Beats Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

– Big E will remain WWE Champion on Raw once the new 2021 WWE Draft changes go into effect starting next week. He defeated former champion Drew McIntyre at today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to retain the title. You can see some images and highlight clips from the match posted by WWE on Twitter below.

Big E managed to kick out of the Claymore Kick by McIntyre. McIntyre later attempted to hit the champion with the Big Ending, but Big E countered and hit McIntyre with the finishing move to get the pinfall and the win.

The win is convenient as Drew McIntyre was already drafted to the SmackDown roster during the 2021 WWE Draft earlier this month, while Big E was drafted to Raw. SmackDown already had a champion in Roman Reigns, who was picked to stay on SmackDown during the Draft.

It’s been a good night overall for The New Day. As noted, Big E’s stablemate, Xavier Woods, beat Finn Balor to fulfill his long wrestling dream of winning the King of the Ring tournament. However, The New Day will be separated once again after the Draft changes go into effect as Kofi Kingston and Woods were drafted to the SmackDown roster.

You can follow along with our live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel 2021 here.