Big E. Retains WWE US Championship at WWE Fastlane (Clips)

March 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Fastlane Big E

Big E. had a difficult challenge at Fastlane for his US Title in Apollo Crews, but he proved victorious. The champion defeated Crews to retain the title after he countered a small package. You can see clips from the match below.

After the bell, Crews attacked E. and hit him with a trio of Olympic Slams. Our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.

