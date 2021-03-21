wrestling / News
Big E. Retains WWE US Championship at WWE Fastlane (Clips)
Big E. had a difficult challenge at Fastlane for his US Title in Apollo Crews, but he proved victorious. The champion defeated Crews to retain the title after he countered a small package. You can see clips from the match below.
After the bell, Crews attacked E. and hit him with a trio of Olympic Slams. Our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.
