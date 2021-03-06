wrestling / News
Big E. Returning on Next Week’s SmackDown
Big E. will be making his return to Smackdown on next week’s episode. WWE announced on tonight’s episode that E., who has been off TV selling his injury at the hands of Apollo Crews on the February 19th episode of Raw, will be back next week.
Tonight’s show saw Crews demand a match with Big E. for the Intercontinental Championship, as you can see below:
Wealth. Power. Dominance. #SmackDown @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/iWEuqdzxq6
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2021
"I no longer beg… I DEMAND."@WWEApollo wants a rematch with @WWEBigE for the #ICTitle next week on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/8kdhzluU4U
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2021
The REAL @WWEApollo has a message for @WWEBigE as far as the #ICTitle goes!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/A5Ps5l7G6Z
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2021
