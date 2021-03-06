wrestling / News

Big E. Returning on Next Week’s SmackDown

March 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E WWE

Big E. will be making his return to Smackdown on next week’s episode. WWE announced on tonight’s episode that E., who has been off TV selling his injury at the hands of Apollo Crews on the February 19th episode of Raw, will be back next week.

Tonight’s show saw Crews demand a match with Big E. for the Intercontinental Championship, as you can see below:

