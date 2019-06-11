wrestling / News
Big E. Returning to Ring on This Week’s Smackdown in Six-Man Tag Match
June 11, 2019
– Big E. is back on the job, as he’s set to join his New Day brothers in the ring for a match on Smackdown. WWE announced on Monday that Big E. will return to the ring for a six-man tag team match pitting the New Day against Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
Big E. has been out of action since suffering a torn meniscus after WrestleMania 35 in April. He returned to Smackdown on May 21st but didn’t wrestle, and did an injury angle. A promo for the episode is below:
#TheNewDay is BACK in full force to take on @HEELZiggler @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/LTRj7PbPd7
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2019
