Big E. Returning to Ring on This Week’s Smackdown in Six-Man Tag Match

June 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E

– Big E. is back on the job, as he’s set to join his New Day brothers in the ring for a match on Smackdown. WWE announced on Monday that Big E. will return to the ring for a six-man tag team match pitting the New Day against Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Big E. has been out of action since suffering a torn meniscus after WrestleMania 35 in April. He returned to Smackdown on May 21st but didn’t wrestle, and did an injury angle. A promo for the episode is below:

