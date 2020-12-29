wrestling / News
Big E Reveals Brodie Lee Wanted to Become a Wrestling Talent Scout After He Retired
– WWE Superstar Big E shared some more comments on Twitter today regarding his late colleague, Brodie Lee, aka Luke Harper in WWE. According to Big E, Brodie Lee wanted to become a talent scout once his in-ring days were over.
Big E wrote on Twitter, “After Brodie’s bumping days were over, he really wanted to travel the world to scout talent and get them signed. He’d worked everywhere and could relate to so many facets of the career of a pro wrestler. He would have excelled at it.”
Lee tragically passed away last Saturday, December 26 due to a lung issue. He was 41 years old.
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 29, 2020
