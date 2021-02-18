wrestling / News
Big E. Reveals Trailer, Release Date For His WWE 24 Documentary
February 18, 2021 | Posted by
Big E.’s WWE 24 documentary is coming later this month, and the Smackdown star shared the trailer and release date on Thursday. You can see the trailer below for the special, which airs on February 28th on WWE Network.
February 28. #WWE24 pic.twitter.com/5TfSzHclGa
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) February 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On His Memories Of Butch Reed, Ronnie Garvin Winning World Title From Ric Flair
- Edge On Winning Royal Rumble, Why CM Punk Once Refused To Tag Chris Jericho In A Match
- Drew McIntyre Reacts to Kenny Omega Being Called ‘WWE Champion’ On AEW Dynamite
- Natalya, Liv Morgan & More Call Out WWE on FOX Twitter Account For Women’s “Build Your Team” Meme