Big E. Reveals Trailer, Release Date For His WWE 24 Documentary

February 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E.

Big E.’s WWE 24 documentary is coming later this month, and the Smackdown star shared the trailer and release date on Thursday. You can see the trailer below for the special, which airs on February 28th on WWE Network.

