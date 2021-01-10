wrestling / News
Big E Reveals Tweets Apollo Crews Wrote About Him In 2013 Then Deleted
January 9, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Big E revealed that he ‘never forgot’ posts Apollo Crews tweeted about him back in 2013, before he was signed with the company. He showed as screenshot of two of the tweets, in which Crews made fun of him for being short.
I never forgot. pic.twitter.com/g0bZXdu10d
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) January 9, 2021
The two had a match for the Intercontinental title on last night’s episode of Smackdown, but Crews demanded a rematch on Talking Smack.
