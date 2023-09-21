Big E., Saraya, Trinity, EC3 & More React to WWE Releases

WWE’s round of releases is one of the big news stories of the day, and several wrestling stars including Big E., Saraya, Trinity and more took to social media to react. As reported, WWE made a heavy round of cuts that included Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Dana Brook, Emma, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Riddick Moss and several others. You can see a selection of reactions around wrestling social media below:

I was so immensely fortunate to start my time on the main roster next to @HEELZiggler. I learned so many lessons about this craft by watching and listening. One of the smoothest workers I’ve ever been in the ring with. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, Zig Man. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 21, 2023

Bc I luv and support him always 🥰 — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 21, 2023

@TheMarkHenry and @bullyray5150 are over…. Man. Thanks for the interview @BustedOpenRadio I’m sure they are talking about a few of my future challengers in 90 days now.@IAmEliasWWE 👀 #overMAN https://t.co/T0EfRwz7jN — ecIII (@therealec3) September 21, 2023

The day ⁦@Sheltyb803⁩ convinced me to get an iPhone pic.twitter.com/LkDJc90UyG — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 21, 2023

I hate today — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) September 21, 2023

I’m a major @HEELZiggler guy. He’s the man. Now, wrestle me. — Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) September 21, 2023

Nemeth — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 21, 2023

I’ve never met this guy, and often he was booked like a total loser, but Dolph Ziggler is one of the best wrestlers on the planet when they let him be. https://t.co/PyU2fGfp4W — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor トム・ローラー (@FilthyTomLawlor) September 21, 2023

Is the world even ready for you to have creative freedom? Looking forward to seeing all you do. — Alex Zayne – アレックス・ゼイン (@AlexZayneSauce) September 21, 2023

mustafa ali once gave me a sick shoutout on social media that helped get eyes on me and often used his platform to spotlight indie talent. this mf cares. i hope nothing but the best for him. — xX_kiddbandit_Xx (@kiddbanditpro) September 21, 2023

When I did WWE extra work, I got to thank Mustafa Ali in person for sharing my work and help open doors for me. I don’t think talent in that position sometimes understand the gravity something as little as that can do for somebody on the indies. Him taking 10 minutes out of his… — VAUGHN (@VaughnVertigo) September 21, 2023

Thank you, Shelton Benjamin, for being an inspiration for so many young black wrestlers. You're my idol and a 🐐. — ALEX KANE Mr. 34 (@Alex_kane11) September 21, 2023

forever greatness … the whole universe acknowledges you usooo…. CONTINUE TO BE GREAT LIKE I KNOW YOU WILL HELLOOOO‼️‼️‼️ — ZILLA FATU (@Zillafatu) September 21, 2023

One time on Twitter (RIP) @HEELZiggler said I was one of his favorite comedians. He did not have to do that, he didn't really know me, but it gained me like 2,000 followers in 24 hours.

Then he let me open for him on some comedy shows.

I hope for nothing but happiness for him. — Dan Barry (@thedanbarry) September 21, 2023

yoooo @HEELZiggler ik u steal the show, and i’m the center of attention, and i’m also lookin for a tag partner 👀 — brittnie brooks (@BrittnieBrooks) September 21, 2023

I've had the pleasure of interviewing @AliWWE a couple of times over the past few years and they're definite career highlights. Supremely creative, driven and talented man with so much untapped potential. If this is the end in #WWE like it seems, hopefully he can shine elsewhere. https://t.co/rPI5bvUM3r — Alistair McGeorge (@AlistairMcG) September 21, 2023