Big E Says He Has No Problem With Part-Timers In Wrestling

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful, Big E spoke about part-timers in wrestling and how he doesn’t have a problem with them and doesn’t blame them for taking a lot of money for not as much work.

He said: “I’m not here to demean anyone being a part-timer. If someone said, ‘I’ll give you $5 million to wrestle two times in a year,’ who is going to turn that down? I’m not one to judge anyone’s contract, but I do understand, the perception that we’re the ones, the guy’s on all the shows, we’re doing live events, media for three hours, and putting the work in. Many times, for less money. My focus, moving forward, is on the guys here on a nightly basis and in the locker room every week. Of course, I want to face the Keith Lees. Let’s get The Hurt Business back together. There are so many guys I want to focus on. I understand the backlash with people seeing older guys coming back, but I’m just asking for one night. One match. Then we’ll all move on.“