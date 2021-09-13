wrestling / News
Big E Says He Will Cash In Money in the Bank Tonight on WWE RAW
September 13, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Big E said that he will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.
He wrote: “Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion.”
Lashley is scheduled to defend the title against Randy Orton.
Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion.
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From AEW All Out, Lucha Bros.’ Entrance, Accident With Bryan Danielson
- Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
- WWE Also Quietly Shut Down Its UK Company, More Details On End of Japan Company
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling