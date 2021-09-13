wrestling / News

Big E Says He Will Cash In Money in the Bank Tonight on WWE RAW

September 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Big E said that he will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

He wrote: “Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion.

Lashley is scheduled to defend the title against Randy Orton.

