Big E Says He Would Be Fine If He Couldn’t Wrestle Again

In an interview with TMZ, Big E said he’s doing well as he recovers from a neck injury and added that he would be fine if he wasn’t able to wrestle again. He previously said that he will make a full recovery, but doctors still don’t know if he will be able to wrestle again. Here are highlights:

On if he will wrestle again: “It’s really one of those ‘wait and see’ things. I really can’t say. I don’t know whether I’ll be back in March at 100% or if they’ll look at say, ‘Maybe you should be doing something else with your life.’ For me, March of next year is very far off, so I don’t want to spend a lot of time worrying and stressing about that. I’ve been with this company for 13 years. That means a lot of Saturdays and Sundays in Poughkeepsie and Kalamazoo and most random towns. But, now I get to live my life a little bit and see some friends and I’m enjoying just being human.”

On if he’d be okay if his career was over: “Yeah, I think so. Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you. I’m so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That’s just how I am programmed. If I spend hours or days or weeks kind of mourning where I’m at in life, and not being what I wanted to be, that doesn’t serve me.”