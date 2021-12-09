wrestling / News
Big E Says Jeff Hardy Is ‘Beloved’, Wishes Him The Best
As we noted earlier today, Jeff Hardy has been released from WWE after the company offered him rehab and he refused. The company has yet to officially comment on the news, but WWE Champion Big E took to Twitter to praise Hardy and wish him the best.
He wrote: “Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best.”
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 9, 2021
