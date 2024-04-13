wrestling / News
Big E Says May Never Be Medically Cleared After Neck Injury, Is Happy and Healthy Anyway
Big E gave a medical update to fans on his neck, which was broken over two years ago during a Smackdown taping. In March 2022, he fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae after landing on his head following a belly to belly suplex from Ridge Holland. However, Big E didn’t suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE champion said that he’s not medically cleared and possibly never will be.
He wrote: “Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I’m not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good.”
Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I’m not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good.
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 13, 2024
