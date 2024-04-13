Big E Says May Never Be Medically Cleared After Neck Injury, Is Happy and Healthy Anyway

Big E gave a medical update to fans on his neck, which was broken over two years ago during a Smackdown taping. In March 2022, he fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae after landing on his head following a belly to belly suplex from Ridge Holland. However, Big E didn’t suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE champion said that he’s not medically cleared and possibly never will be.

He wrote: “Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I’m not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good.”