Big E Says There Should Be A ‘Meaty Men’ Invitational At Wrestlemania

Big E has opinions on large athletes bumping into each other. During a recent appearance on The Bump (via Fightful), Big E spoke about the popularity of his ‘big meaty men slapping meat’ comment and suggested a ‘Meaty Men Invitational’ for Wrestlemania. The phrase originated on the New Day podcast in 2019, when he spoke about his dream match with Goldberg.

He said: “It’s very cool, it’s very cool for me. I didn’t expect it to take off. Wasn’t it from 2019? It’s like five years later, and the fact that people are chanting ‘meat’ in matches, the fact that my timeline is regularly flooded with big meaty men quotes, it’s amazing. Very silly, very nonsensical. But actually I had a conversation with my man Woods, and he floated an idea that I think is fascinating. Some sort of a meaty men invitational, I think to be held at WrestleMania.

Imagine, just the largest, most bulbous, most girthy men on the roster, all gathering in one match to decide who is worthy of being the meatiest man on God’s green earth. Imagine that. Imagine me showing up to their homes, ringing their doorbells like Ed McMahon back in the day, saying ‘Hello, dear sir, you’ve been selected to take part in an event, a historic event, one that will not be forgotten, and you will face other men with chests that extend, one of those extending chests, [laughs], you know what I mean? You will be in the ring with other men. Yes, the chest has to come out. You’ve been selected to be in the match, and you will have the opportunity to be in the first match ever to decide who is the meatiest man.’ I think that’s is a worthy match for WrestleMania. We got some powerhouses on the roster. You think about Omos, Ivar, Bronson Reed. [Matt Camp names Oba Femi.] Oba Femi, young king, killing it out here. So you got some men out here who are worthy. But if we get this thing rolling around, I might be on the lookout. You might be scouting, taking some notes. You might see me pop up in an arena here and there. But it’s something that I’m really passionate about, seeing where the industry is going. Look, I have a lot of respect for the Ricochets of the world. But sometimes you need to highlight the men with the extended chests, the shelves. Can I read a book on it? That’s what I want to know.“