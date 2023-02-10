Big E. Says Its Time For Montez Ford’s Rise, Talks His Admiration For Kofi Kingston

Big E. is looking forward to seeing Montez Ford’s star rise, as he noted on this week’s episode of The Bump. E. appeared on the WWE Digital show this week and talked about Kofi Kingston and Ford among other things, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Kofi Kingston: “A lot of people in entertainment, they present a certain thing, but when they’re off-screen, when they’re home, they’re a different person. The thing I love with Kofi is he is the best human being on-screen — you feel that energy — but when he goes home, he’s a family man, he’s incredibly kind to everyone he meets. And I just love that he’s someone who if your kids look up to him … they should. He’s a worthy role model.

“I think because he’s someone who we spend time doing nonsense with, we kind of forget how much he means to a lot of people. But seeing him get his flowers, seeing him get the amount of love he deserves in his career … it is a blessing to be on his team.”

On being a fan of Ford: “It’s hard not to be a Montez guy. You talk about someone who has all the tools: charismatic as hell, absurdly athletic. He has everything, man”

On Ford earning a spot in Elimination Chamber: “It’s about time for Montez to get his, so I’m excited to see his rise, to see his run. Talk about a star, the guy has screamed ‘star’ for a long time, so it’s time to get Montez cookin’.”