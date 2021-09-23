Big E. Says Raw Is ‘His Show’ & His Focus Now

Big E.’s WWE Championship win as a member of the Smackdown roster has led people to wonder exactly what brand he belongs to now, and the New Day member has clarified the situation. E. spoke with Cincy 360’s Tony Pike & Rick Ucchino for a new interview and, when asked what brand he belongs to, says that he views himself as a Raw star.

E. was asked if he just goes where he’s told right now and said (per Fightful), “In many ways, kind of. In my mind though, Raw is my show. The WWE Championship means Raw is my show. I’m the king of the hill there. Right now, I’ve been going back and forth a little bit, but I do think that will be over soon. I want to focus on making Raw the best show it can be. I take pride in that. A lot of times, the viewership and the quality of the show, the onus is on the WWE Champion. That’s a big marker for having a good reign. Raw will be my focus, but you never know how things will shake out. It’s a topsy turvy world, so there’s a chance I show up on SmackDown, but Raw is my focus.”

E. does not currently have a match set for WWE Extreme Rules, which is set to take place this weekend.

Listen to “Cincy 3:60 — Tony Pike & Rick Ucchino with Big E” on Spreaker.