Big E Says That He Hopes His WWE Title Win Inspired Someone

In an interview with The Undefeated, Big E spoke about his WWE title win and said that he hopes it inspires young black men and women. Here are highlights:

On representation in wrestling: “Representation is essential to me … I really hope that my [championship] win allows everyone to be inspired, but specifically young Black men and women who enjoy wrestling. To think, ‘This is something that I can do and there won’t be obstacles in my way simply because I don’t look a certain way.’ Whether they want to wrestle or not, I just hope it allows people to say, ‘Hey, I’m not going to be put into a box, I’m not going to have to change who I am to get to where I want in life.’ If I can be that for people, I think that’s really beautiful and humbling.”

On being in the New Day for so long: “Being a part of The New Day allowed me to grow as a performer, to just feel much more comfortable. They have been there the entire seven years, however long we’ve been together. They’ve been there supporting me. That’s the one thing I absolutely love is that I’ve found a trio, a group, where we legitimately love each other, we ride for each other, we support each other. The excitement for each other’s accomplishment for each other, that’s so beautiful. I really feel a strong sense of family that I never expected to feel in the business.”

On black champions in WWE: “I love that we can look around inside of WWE and outside of WWE and see this real depth of Black wrestlers that are really dope, and there’s so many of us. And I hope we get to a point where it’s just normal.”