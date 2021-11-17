Big E Sees Survivor Series Match With Roman Reigns as ‘Huge Opportunity’ to Elevate His Career

– During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, WWE Champion Big E discussed how his life has changed since becoming champion, his Survivor Series 2021 match with Roman Reigns, and more. Below are some highlights:

Big E on how life has changed since becoming champion: “Life in general has changed. I keep waiting for this moment where it settles back down, but it feels like we’ve crossed the rubicon, there’s no going back. I’m not saying that life will always be this hectic, but I feel in many ways that I am a changed person. Some of that, for sure, has to do with my career and the title too, but I also have spent the last year and a half or so working on myself and really getting to a point of finding self love, being more confident, being more open about my past traumas. I feel like I am closer to being a self-actualized person. I feel closer to being the person that I always dreamed of being, internally and externally. I used to have days at home where I would have off time and watch a ton of shows. That seems to be over.

I looked at my calendar and I don’t think I’ll have a true day off until the day before Thanksgiving and who knows if that’ll hold. It’s been a lot of fun, even if it has been busy and hectic. I have been able to do a bunch of things I never even dreamed of doing. I got to do the intros for the Wilder-Fury fight, which ended up being one incredible fight, being able to go back to my alma mater [Iowa] and be part of Big Noon Kickoff. I had dinner with Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Rob Stone, so many of these titans of college football which I absolutely love. I have had so many opportunities to do these incredible things. To know that I belong in these spaces, it has been so incredibly rewarding. Life has changed in many ways, even though I have done this job for 12 years now. I’ve been honored to do some incredible things within the company, but this feels different.

Big E on facing Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: “I’m looking forward to putting on a memorable match that people talk about for a while. I think what has happened the past couple of weeks has added a different level of vitriol with what they did to Kofi and [Xavier] Woods. We have our history with the Usos, but this version is different. I think those guys are at the very top of the industry, Roman has had an incredible run for over a year, he’s been killing it. The Bloodline in general is just a dominant faction. Paul Heyman may be the best manager of all time, he’s definitely in the conversation. I think when you see what they have been doing, it makes you want to step your game up and it makes you want to be even better. To add another level of intensity and to bring it. That’s what I am excited for, to be a better version of myself. I talked about it before, being in the ring with Drew [McIntyre] made me better than I was when I walked in. That’s what I hope when I am in there with Roman. When it is all over, I hope to have done something to add to my legacy, my resume and to walk out a better pro wrestler than I was beforehand.”

Big E on facing Roman Reigns again after Survivor Series and if he thinks the match could elevate his career: “One hundred percent. This is a huge opportunity for me to elevate myself. There are some issues with us being on different brands, but we co-mingle at pay-per-views, so I think there are ways to build us up. You want to be in the ring with the very best. I hope it’s not just a one-and-done at Survivor Series. I think that if we can get back to it, I’d absolutely love that. He’s at the top and those are the matches that I want. I want to work with the very best. The beautiful thing also about me being new to the main event scene is now you have all of these fresh opportunities for matches we haven’t seen in the past few years.”