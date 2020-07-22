Big E Selling New Shirt With Proceeds Going To NAACP Legal Defense Fund

In a video he posted to Twitter, Big E announced that he was selling a new limited edition shirt, with all proceeds going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The shirt features a stylized photo of Big E and Kofi Kingston supporting Black Lives Matter on a recent episode of Smackdown.

He said: “Once again it is I, Big E, and I am here to let you know that you can have the incredible artwork of my man, Julius Hutchins, at dorowot on Instagram. We sold the original piece and once again the proceeds will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational funds. So you can grab this shirt, it goes to a great cause. So if you want to support an incredible cause, buy this. Buy this now. Thank you. Thank you.”