Big E Set For This Week’s Episode of After the Bell

WWE has announced that Big E will be the guest on tomorrow’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves.

On Oct. 9, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods returned to Big E’s side, signaling the reunion of The New Day. But not much later, Kingston and Woods found out they would be heading to Raw while Big E remained on SmackDown. It was heartbreaking, but it signaled a new beginning — a new day, if you will — for the trio.

With Big E now on his own for the first time since 2014, he visits WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves to talk about his solo experience and what to expect from the former Intercontinental Champion. Don’t miss Big E talking about The New Day, his career goals and becoming a World Champion.