Big E on How Paul Wight Once Told Kofi Kingston He Was Wasting His Career in The New Day
– During a recent interview with the UnDrafted AllStarz Podcast Show, former WWE Champion Big E recalled a story where Paul Wight (aka The Big Show) spoke to Kofi Kingston after taking him aside and telling him he was wasting his career with The New Day stable.
According to Big E, Paul Wight would later apologize for telling Kinston this. He stated (via Fightful), “We had like Big Show was pulling Kofi aside, ‘What are you doing with those two? You’re wasting your career.’ He came back later and apologized. Because sometimes people don’t see the vision. They don’t see what you see, they don’t understand that.”
Kofi Kingston is currently still with The New Day as part of the Raw roster. Big E was sidelined with a broken neck injury in March 2022.
