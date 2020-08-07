Big E Discusses Excitement About His Singles Run, Wanting New Day to Stay Together

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Big E discussed his singles run, how he thinks it’s more beneficial for New Day to stay together, and how New Day wouldn’t exist without Xavier Woods. His comments are below.

On his singles run: “All we did was this backstage promo where we talked about me doing singles, and now people are talking about world title runs. For me, I’m very flattered and appreciative of that. It still floors me. All I said was I was going to do some singles. But I’m excited about it, and I’m excited that people are excited about it.”

On how he thinks it’s more beneficial for New Day to stay together than break up: “Our story is one of brotherhood. That’s so different. Why can’t you have three men, three Black men that really care about each other, that want to see each other succeed? It’s not about stabbing each other in the back, it’s about coming together for a common cause. Kofi said, ‘When I became world champion, we all became world champion.’ He didn’t say it to set up a feud, he said it because he meant it. If you look at any stable in the 10 years, besides The Shield, I can’t think of very many where a break-up benefited everyone. There is so much more you can get out of the three of us staying together and believing in each other.”

On there being no New Day without Xavier Woods: “There’s no New Day without him. If Woods doesn’t come up to me in 2014 and say, ‘Hey, I have an idea for a group. You want to join me?’ If that doesn’t happen, who knows where my career is right now, who knows if I’m even still employed here. He changed our lives. And the fact that he got the trombone over in wrestling? That’s incredible.”