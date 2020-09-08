Big E. On His Singles Run, Reminds People He’s Done It Before, Talks New Day Being Considered a Tag Team

Big E. is enjoying his singles run so far, but he wants people to remember that this isn’t his first successful solo work in WWE. The New Day member has been in the midst of a singles push as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are on the shelf, and he talked about the matter on Late Nights with Cardigan & Karen on Malcolm Bivens’ Twitch channel.

“It feels good,” he said of his singles run so far. “But a lot of people act like this is new. I’ve been doing the singles thing. Sure, it’s been a minute, but [I am] your second-ever NXT Champion — and let’s not forget about being Intercontinental Champion. So, I’m not new to this.”

He continued, “But no, I’m looking forward to it. It’s cool, you know, it’s exciting times. I felt like I’ve been ready for this for quite some time. But we’ve had so much success as a faction, as a trio, and I wouldn’t trade that for the world. But we always — for us, it was supposed to always be a faction. Somehow, I won’t say how, but somehow we were in this position of just being a tag team for like five years. And then Kofi had that incredible, historical run last year. But this is kind of what we always wanted it to be, where we can pair up and do tag stuff, and one of us can do singles. Or we could all have singles stuff. This is kind of what we designed it to be. So I’m excited about it, we’ll see how it goes. But it’s been all good so far. No real hiccups, nothing that I can’t control. So I’m excited about it.”

