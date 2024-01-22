Big E Says He Wants To Make A ‘Smart Decision’ About WWE Return

In an interview with TMZ, Big E spoke about a potential return to WWE and said that he wants to make a smart decision for his health. Big E suffered a broken neck nearly two years ago on the March 11 episode of Smackdown. Here are highlights:

On how his neck has healed: “It’s all together. The bones are connected to the other bones.”

On a possible return: “I just want to make a smart decision. I didn’t start wrestling to end up in a wheelchair. So I want to make sure I’m making the best decision for myself. I don’t have a timeline unfortunately, so thank you for asking.”