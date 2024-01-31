Big E Says Support Following Neck Injury Has Meant A Lot To Him

As previously reported, Big E noted that his neck has healed after it was broken two years ago, but he wants to be smart about a return, if any. While talking to Denise Salcedo (via Wrestling Inc), he once again said he was focused on being smart about wrestling again and commented on support he’s received since the injury happened.

He said: “It’s just kind of playing things by ear. I feel great and I just want to continue to feel good. … When I think about the damage I’ve done to my body over the years, I just want to be smart. It means a ton to me. It makes me feel like I’ve done something okay in my career, to have so many people support me and root for me, so I’m really grateful for that.“