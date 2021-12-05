wrestling / News
Big E Takes Part In Flag Battle Before Big Ten Championship Game
December 4, 2021 | Posted by
Ahead of today’s Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Iowa, Big E took part in a flag battle with NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson. Big E is a former defensive tackle for Iowa, while Woodson won the Heisman trophy playing defense for Michigan.
Charles Woodson and Big E battle with flags over the Michigan-Iowa Big 10 Championship game. pic.twitter.com/zBJf2ZCisq
— Zak (@CaramelPhd) December 5, 2021
BIG E has all the faith in his Iowa Hawkeyes to win the Big Ten title 🏈
Will they get it done and possibly spoil Michigans playoff hopes? 🤔pic.twitter.com/cwfNe82hkE
— Dimers.com (@DimersCom) December 5, 2021
