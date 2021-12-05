wrestling / News

Big E Takes Part In Flag Battle Before Big Ten Championship Game

December 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Big E.

Ahead of today’s Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Iowa, Big E took part in a flag battle with NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson. Big E is a former defensive tackle for Iowa, while Woodson won the Heisman trophy playing defense for Michigan.

Big E.

