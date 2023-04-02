Big E Talks About The Beef In Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Tomorrow Night, How His ‘Big Men’ Phrase Caught On With Fans

In an interview with Uproxx, Big E spoke about his ‘big meaty men slapping meat’ phrase and how it has resonated with wrestling fans. He also spoke about his excitement for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On Omos vs. Lesnar: “Ooh, ooh. Omos and Brock, that’s a lot of beef in there. That’s a lot of be beef, that to me is definitely the one. I’m excited about that, man.”

On ‘big meaty men slappin’ meat: “As silly as that little saying is, I really enjoy that people have really clung to it, that it’s become a moniker for hoss matches,” Big E tells me. “The term for a match between big men just running into each other with big muscles, big chests, all that jazz. I love that people still love it. I try not to mention it too much so I don’t beat it into the ground, so I don’t make it something that you guys are tired of. But I love that big meaty men is still a thing. People on a regular basis, on almost a daily basis, I see a tweet and I’m tagged in it about big meaty men, or that clip replayed over and over, and it warms my heart.”

On the status of his neck: “When I get back home in early April I’ll get scans and then we’ll talk to the doctors, see what that looks like, and go from there,” he says. “But I really just wanna say thank you so much. I’ve had so many people reach out. So many people give the well wishes, and even though I can’t respond to everyone, honestly, it means the world to me. Oftentimes, when you think of rehab, physically, that’s the focus. The focus is on how’s the body healing. But I know for a lot of athletes, the mental part is the hardest part, and oftentimes it’s feeling like you’re forgotten about. Like you’re away from people. But the constant outpouring of love, people reaching out, sending their well wishes, asking how I’m doing, that has definitely helped make this so much easier mentally.”