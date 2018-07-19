Big E Talks Pancakes & Past Plans Of Adding Members To The New Day

Big E recently spoke to The State Journal-Register and discussed The New Day’s chemistry, pancakes, and past plans of adding to the group…

On The Pancake Gimmick: “Sometimes people think that there’s a planning process where we sit down and decide, ‘Hey in April we’re going to do this, and January we’re going to do this.’ We try to make sure things are pretty organic. Like the pancakes started when we had a lumberjack match, Woods was on the floor and decided to be the chief lumberjack. And of course, a lumberjack has pancakes. So we thought that was funny [and we] decided to keep the pancakes.”

On Past Plans Of Adding Members To The New Day: “The thing is when we first decided to [form the New Day], we honestly saw ourselves as a faction. We had ideas of adding people along of way. But honestly I’m very glad we ended up as a trio because I can’t imagine it as anything else. We want to be equipped to do anything, whether it’s tags or singles. We definitely think that is a possibility and something we’re very open to, and we do believe strongly the three of us have the ability to carry that out well. A lot of people are very quick to preach breaking up. And there are times, even like a year and a half ago where it seems like [people say], ‘Hey, these guys really haven’t done anything. Let’s break them up.’ We feel like as a trio we have legs to continue for a very long time. And that could mean we move on from the happy, clappy, gospel-inspired music, but stay a trio. Or we move on to singles. There’s so many incarnations of this group that have yet to really be forged and fleshed out.”