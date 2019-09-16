– Big E spoke to Fightful over SummerSlam weekend about his use of Twitter and more.

On Using Twitter Too Much: “Horrible idea. It was Woods’ idea and I regretted it immensely. It was just too much. It was too much. I had fun during my hiatus a little bit. Someone asked me for a picture of myself and I sent them a picture of my nipple, ‘cause it was funny to me at the time. But then the internet can swallow you whole if you allow it to. I like to dabble. Actually I do more than dabble, I have a bit of a problem. I’m on my phone way too much. I do. I had more of a lust for Twitter when I had the time; I was just sitting around the house. I mean, I was doing rehab, I was working out. But I had more time for my mind to wander. And that was mostly the problem, is my mind just wanders. I just don’t have the same desire I had to. I’m sorry. Nothing really piques my interest these days.”

On Xavier’s Eyesight: “Oh, he did have glasses, didn’t he? He was trying to look more erudite, know what I mean? Weren’t they like the Malcom X [specs]? That boy can see well. In fact he has Lasik. He’s had Lasik for years!”